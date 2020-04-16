Home

PHOENIX Margaret of Crowland, passed away peacefully on 3rd April,
aged 86 years.
Beloved Wife of Ray, loving Mum of Janet, John and the late Marlene,
also a loving Nan and Great Nan.
Funeral Service at
Peterborough Crematorium on
Monday 20th April at 1pm.
Immediate family only owing
to the present situation.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu to Guide Dogs for the Blind (Spalding Branch).
Enquiries to A. Coley & Son Funeral Directors, Quaker House, West Street, Crowland, Peterborough, PE6 0EE,
Tel:- 01733 211968.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Apr. 16, 2020
