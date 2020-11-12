|
|
|
QUIGG Margaret Linda Passed away suddenly on
Friday 30th October,
aged 73 years.
Devoted wife of Gerard,
loving mother of Carole, Anna
and Mark, a special sister
and devoted grandmother to
her eleven grandchildren.
She will be greatly missed
by all who knew her.
The funeral service will take place
at Sacred Heart & St Oswalds Church
on Friday 20th November at 12pm
followed by committal at
Peterborough Crematorium at 1.30pm.
Donations, if desired may be made via margaretquigg.muchloved.com to Macmillan Cancer Support and Sands.
All further enquiries to
CEC Funeralcare, Fitzwilliam Street, Peterborough, PE1 2RX
Tel:- 01733 763366
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Nov. 12, 2020