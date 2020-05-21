|
Rowell Margaret
(née Garratt) Passed away peacefully at Peterborough City Hospital on Sunday 26th April 2020,
aged 84 years.
Devoted mother, and wife to the late George. Family flowers only please.
If desired, donations may be made
in Margaret's memory to Stroke Association or Dementia UK.
Due to present circumstances,
a private family funeral service is taking place at Peterborough Crematorium, on Tuesday 26th May at 3pm.
Any enquiries to The Co-operative Funeralcare, Fitzwilliam Street, Peterborough, PE1 2RX.
Tel: 01733 763366.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on May 21, 2020