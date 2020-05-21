Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Rowell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Rowell

Notice Condolences

Margaret Rowell Notice
Rowell Margaret
(née Garratt) Passed away peacefully at Peterborough City Hospital on Sunday 26th April 2020,
aged 84 years.
Devoted mother, and wife to the late George. Family flowers only please.
If desired, donations may be made
in Margaret's memory to Stroke Association or Dementia UK.
Due to present circumstances,
a private family funeral service is taking place at Peterborough Crematorium, on Tuesday 26th May at 3pm.
Any enquiries to The Co-operative Funeralcare, Fitzwilliam Street, Peterborough, PE1 2RX.
Tel: 01733 763366.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on May 21, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -