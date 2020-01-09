|
STIMSON Margaret Of Thorney.
Passed away peacefully after a short illness on
Sunday 29th December, aged 79 years. Beloved Wife of Michael and a
loving Mum, Mother-in-law, Nan
and Great-Nan.
Funeral Service at Thorney Abbey on Tuesday 21st January 2020 at 11.00am followed by interment.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to Addenbrookes Hospital, Papworth Hospital and
Thorney Medical Practice
may be left at the Service.
Enquiries to A. Coley & Son Funeral Directors, Quaker House, West Street, Crowland, Peterborough, PE6 0EE
Tel:- 01733 211968.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Jan. 9, 2020