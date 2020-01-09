Home

POWERED BY

Services
A Coley & Son Funeral Directors
Quaker House
Crowland, Peterborough, Lincolnshire PE6 0EE
01733 211968
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Stimson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Stimson

Notice Condolences

Margaret Stimson Notice
STIMSON Margaret Of Thorney.
Passed away peacefully after a short illness on
Sunday 29th December, aged 79 years. Beloved Wife of Michael and a
loving Mum, Mother-in-law, Nan
and Great-Nan.
Funeral Service at Thorney Abbey on Tuesday 21st January 2020 at 11.00am followed by interment.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to Addenbrookes Hospital, Papworth Hospital and
Thorney Medical Practice
may be left at the Service.
Enquiries to A. Coley & Son Funeral Directors, Quaker House, West Street, Crowland, Peterborough, PE6 0EE
Tel:- 01733 211968.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -