CARROLL Margery Passed away peacefully on
11th February 2020, aged 99 years.
Beloved wife of the late George,
loving mum of Michael, Maureen and Marilyn. Mother-in-law to Claire and Bryan, Nanna of Lynda, Louise, Mark, Landon, Lindsey, Grace and Hope. Great Nanna to
Ryan, Ellie, Samuel, Holly and Rex.
The funeral will take place at Peterborough Crematorium on Thursday 5th March at 12 noon. Donations may be made in lieu of flowers to Macmillan Cancer Support.
All further enquiries to be made to
Co-operative funeralcare, 541 Lincoln Road, Peterborough, PE12PB.
Tel- 01733565415
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Feb. 20, 2020