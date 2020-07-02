|
|
|
D'ALOIA-POLI Maria 'Toni' Passed away peacefully on
25th June 2020, aged 63 years.
Beloved and beautiful wife of Marco. Much loved sister, sister-in-law,
auntie, cousin and friend,
who will be sadly missed
by all who knew her.
Private family funeral to take place
on Tuesday 14th July, 11.00am at
St Peter & All Souls RC Church, followed by burial at Fletton Cemetery. All enquires to Smiths Funeral Directors, Church View House,
75 High Street, Fletton, Peterborough, PE2 8DT. Telephone 01733 347474.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on July 2, 2020