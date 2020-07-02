Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smiths Funeral Directors
Churchview House, 75 High Street
Fletton, Cambridgeshire PE2 8DT
01733 347474
Resources
More Obituaries for Maria D'aloia-Poli
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maria D'aloia-Poli

Notice Condolences

Maria D'aloia-Poli Notice
D'ALOIA-POLI Maria 'Toni' Passed away peacefully on
25th June 2020, aged 63 years.
Beloved and beautiful wife of Marco. Much loved sister, sister-in-law,
auntie, cousin and friend,
who will be sadly missed
by all who knew her.
Private family funeral to take place
on Tuesday 14th July, 11.00am at
St Peter & All Souls RC Church, followed by burial at Fletton Cemetery. All enquires to Smiths Funeral Directors, Church View House,
75 High Street, Fletton, Peterborough, PE2 8DT. Telephone 01733 347474.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on July 2, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -