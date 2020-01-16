|
|
|
PHILLIPS Marie Elaine Passed away peacefully at
home on 5th January 2020
aged 100 years.
Beloved wife of the late Sid Phillips,
a loving mother to Alan, mother in law to Christine, and treasured grandmother to Samantha.
Marie will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
Funeral service to be held at 1.30pm
on Monday 27th January at Peterborough Crematorium.
Bright colours to be worn by request.
Family flowers only. Donations,
if desired, to RNIB may be
given at the service or sent
to John Lucas Funeral Directors,
31 Dogsthorpe Road, Peterborough, PE1 3AD.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Jan. 16, 2020