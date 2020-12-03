Home

Marion Green

GREEN Marion Grace Passed away peacefully on the
21st November 2020 aged 85 years.
Loving wife of Derek and cherished mum to Tracy and Jeremy.
Due to the current covid restrictions there will be a private family
funeral service
Family flowers only please.
Donations in lieu if desired
may be made directly to
The Alzheimer's Society.
All Enquiries to
Central England
Co-operative Funeralcare,
Fitzwilliam Street, Peterborough.
Tel: 01733 763366
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Dec. 3, 2020
