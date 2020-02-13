Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
10:30
Peterborough Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Marion Vessey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marion Vessey

Notice Condolences

Marion Vessey Notice
VESSEY Marion Ivy Passed away peacefully on
26th January 2020 aged 86 years.
Loving Wife of the late Leslie.
Dearest Mum, Grandmother,
Great-Grandmother, Sister
and Friend to many.
The funeral service will take place at Peterborough Crematorium at 10.30am on the 24th February 2020. Family flowers only please by request, donations may be made in lieu at the service to Cancer Research UK.
All further enquiries to
CEC Funeralcare, Fitzwillliam Street, Peterborough, PE1 2RX.
Tel: 01733 763366
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Feb. 13, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -