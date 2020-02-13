|
VESSEY Marion Ivy Passed away peacefully on
26th January 2020 aged 86 years.
Loving Wife of the late Leslie.
Dearest Mum, Grandmother,
Great-Grandmother, Sister
and Friend to many.
The funeral service will take place at Peterborough Crematorium at 10.30am on the 24th February 2020. Family flowers only please by request, donations may be made in lieu at the service to Cancer Research UK.
All further enquiries to
CEC Funeralcare, Fitzwillliam Street, Peterborough, PE1 2RX.
Tel: 01733 763366
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Feb. 13, 2020