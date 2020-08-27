|
BROOKS Mary 'Annette' Passed away peacefully
18th August 2020, aged 91 years,
at Park House Nursing Home, Peterborough.
Devoted Wife of the late Michel
and loving Mother to Mary,
Ann, James & Hugh.
A dear Mother-in-Law, Grandmother, Aunt and friend of many.
Private funeral service due
to current circumstances.
No flowers at family's request.
Donations for Peterborough Samaritans and Peterborough Quaker Meeting may be sent to
John Lucas Funeral Directors,
31 Dogsthorpe Road,
Peterborough, PE1 3AD
Tel: 01733 561128
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Aug. 27, 2020