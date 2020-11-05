|
|
|
BUNN Mary June Passed away peacefully at Park House on 14/10/2020, aged 93 years.
Loving wife of Leslie Arthur Bunn. Dearest mother of
Stephen, Christina and Michael.
Loving sister of John Billett.
Devoted Grandmother of Kieran, Andrew, Jimmy, James,
Fiona, Michael and Lewis.
Due to current restrictions a private funeral service will take place at
St Johns Church on 12/11/2020 11:30am followed by Eastfield Cemetery.
Flowers may be sent to the chapel of rest along with any further enquiries to Central England Co-operative Funeralcare, Fitzwilliam Street, Peterborough PE1 2RX,
Tel 01733 763366.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Nov. 5, 2020