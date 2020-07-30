|
|
|
GARTON Mary
(née Elkington) Passed away peacefully on
19th July 2020 aged 83 years.
Caring wife of the late Derek.
Loving mum of Alison and Neil.
Devoted and much loved nan of
Jack and Ben. Sister of Margaret.
Mary will be sadly missed by
all family and friends.
Due to the current restrictions a private family funeral service will
take place on Thursday 6th August
at Peterborough Crematorium.
All enquiries to Smiths Funeral Directors, Church View House,
75 High Street, Fletton,
Peterborough, PE2 8DT.
Telephone 01733 347474
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on July 30, 2020