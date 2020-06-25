Home

John Lucas Funeral Directors Ltd
31 Dogsthorpe Road
Peterborough, Cambridgeshire PE1 3AD
01733 561128
Mary Liquorice

Mary Liquorice Notice
LIQUORICE Mary Elizabeth Retired Reference Librarian,
passed away peacefully at
Park House Nursing Home on Wednesday 17th June 2020,
aged 97 years.
She was a devoted loving daughter
and a true friend to many,
Mary will be sadly missed.
Special thanks to all the staff, past
and present, at Park House for their
tender loving care over several years.
Due to the current restrictions
and government advice a private
funeral service will be held at
Peterborough Crematorium. Donations, if desired, for Deafblind UK may be sent to John Lucas Funeral Directors Ltd, 31 Dogsthorpe Road, Peterborough, PE1 3AD.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on June 25, 2020
