LIQUORICE Mary Elizabeth Retired Reference Librarian,
passed away peacefully at
Park House Nursing Home on Wednesday 17th June 2020,
aged 97 years.
She was a devoted loving daughter
and a true friend to many,
Mary will be sadly missed.
Special thanks to all the staff, past
and present, at Park House for their
tender loving care over several years.
Due to the current restrictions
and government advice a private
funeral service will be held at
Peterborough Crematorium. Donations, if desired, for Deafblind UK may be sent to John Lucas Funeral Directors Ltd, 31 Dogsthorpe Road, Peterborough, PE1 3AD.
