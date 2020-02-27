Home

Marchant Mary Elizabeth Passed away peacefully at home on Monday 10th February 2020,
aged 84 years.
Devoted wife, mother and friend.
Too dearly loved to ever be forgotten. Family flowers only please.
If desired, donations may be made in Mary's memory to Ward A10, Peterborough City Hospital.
The funeral service is taking place at Peterborough Crematorium, on Wednesday 4th March at 10:30am.
Any enquiries to The Co-operative Funeralcare, Fitzwilliam Street, Peterborough, PE1 2RX.
Tel: 01733 763366.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Feb. 27, 2020
