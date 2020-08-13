Home

COLES Matthew Clyde
MBE Passed away peacefully
in hospital on the
5th August 2020, aged 92 years.
Beloved husband of the late Phyllis.
Matthew and Phyllis had been
happily married for 75 years.
Much loved dad of David, Shirley
and of the late Christine.
Greatly missed by all of
his family and friends.
Funeral Service will be held at
Yaxley Cemetery for immediate
family to attend.
Family flowers only please
by request, donations, if desired,
for Cancer Research UK,
may be sent to ; Cancer Research UK,
PO Box 1561, Oxford OX4 9GZ.
Tel: 0300 123 1022.
cancerresearchuk.org.
Enquiries to
M J Claypole Funeral Directors,
37 Main Street, Yaxley PE7 3LZ.
Tel: 01733 240252.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Aug. 13, 2020
