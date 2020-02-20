Home

NEWTON Maureen Aged 84 years. Passed away peacefully at home on the 9th February 2020. Much loved mum, nanny and nanna. Greatly missed by all of family and friends. Funeral Service to be held at
St Giles Church, Holme on
Monday 2nd March 2020 at 1.00pm, followed by interment at Holme Cemetery. Floral Tributes may be sent to M J Claypole Funeral Directors,
37 Main Street, Yaxley PE7 3LZ,
or donations if desired for
Alzheimer's Society and Dementia UK
may be made at the service.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Feb. 20, 2020
