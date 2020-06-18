|
ELMER Maurice Arthur Passed away peacefully at home on
4th June 2020, aged 94 years.
Dearest husband of Betty,
loving father to Richard and also a loving father in law to John.
He will be sadly missed by all
who knew him.
His funeral service will take place
at Peterborough Crematorium on Wednesday 24th June 2020
at 12:30pm.
Maurice's family thank you for your kind words and support but due
to the circumstances ask that you
do not attend the service.
All enquiries to Central England
Co-operative Funeralcare, Fitzwilliam Street, Peterborough, PE1 2RX. Telephone: 01733 763366.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on June 18, 2020