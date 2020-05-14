|
JENNINGS Mavis
(nee Reed) Passed away at home on
5th May 2020, aged 94 years.
Loving wife of the late Bob.
Much loved mum of David and Heather. Dear nan of Paul, Ellen and Martin, great nan of Aidan and Lucas, who will be sadly missed by all family and friends. Private funeral service to take place on Friday 15th May at Peterborough Crematorium.
Family flowers only but if desired donations for Old Fletton Surgery in memory of Mavis, can be sent directly to the surgery. All enquiries to
Smiths Funeral Directors,
Church View House, 75 High Street, Fletton, Peterborough, PE2 8DT. Telephone 01733 347474.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on May 14, 2020