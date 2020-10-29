|
PORTER Melvyn John Formerly of North Side and
Franks Butchers, passed peacefully
away at Keneydon House on
October 18th 2020, aged 75 years.
Dearly loved brother of Eileen and June, brother-in-law of Donald and Alan
and a very dear uncle to
his nephews and nieces.
Due to the current circumstances a private funeral service will take place on Tuesday 3rd November 2020
at Peterborough Crematorium.
Family flowers only. Donations in lieu
of flowers may be sent in Melvyn's
memory to Keneydon House Comfort Fund, 2 Delph Street, Whittlesey,
PE7 1QQ.
Enquiries to Smiths Funeral Directors. Telephone: 01733 347474.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Oct. 29, 2020