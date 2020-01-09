|
BAKER Michael 'Cocker' Passed away peacefully at Hinchingbrooke Hospital
on 27th November 2019,
aged 71 years.
Will be sadly missed by Lee,
Lauren and friends.
Funeral service to take place on
Friday 17th January 2020, 10.00 am
at Peterborough Crematorium.
No flowers by request please. Donations, if desired, in lieu of flowers, may be made to the R.S.P.C.A
at the service.
Enquiries may be made to
Smiths Funeral Directors, Church View House, 75 High Street, Fletton, Peterborough, PE2 8DT.
Telephone 01733 347474
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Jan. 9, 2020