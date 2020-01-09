Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smiths Funeral Directors
Churchview House, 75 High Street
Fletton, Cambridgeshire PE2 8DT
01733 347474
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Baker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Baker

Notice Condolences

Michael Baker Notice
BAKER Michael 'Cocker' Passed away peacefully at Hinchingbrooke Hospital
on 27th November 2019,
aged 71 years.
Will be sadly missed by Lee,
Lauren and friends.
Funeral service to take place on
Friday 17th January 2020, 10.00 am
at Peterborough Crematorium.
No flowers by request please. Donations, if desired, in lieu of flowers, may be made to the R.S.P.C.A
at the service.
Enquiries may be made to
Smiths Funeral Directors, Church View House, 75 High Street, Fletton, Peterborough, PE2 8DT.
Telephone 01733 347474
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -