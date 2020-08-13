|
BERRIDGE Michael Passed away
with family by his side at
Maxey House Care Home
on Monday 27th July 2020,
after a long illness, bravely borne.
A much loved Husband, Father,
Brother in law and Uncle.
He will be sadly missed by
his family and friends.
The funeral service will take place
at Peterborough Crematorium.
All further enquires to
Central England Co-Operative Funeralcare, 1150 Lincoln Road, Werrington, Peterborough PE4 6LQ.
Tel:- 01733 225770
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Aug. 13, 2020