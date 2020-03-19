Home

CARROLL MICHAEL Passed away peacefully after a short illness at Peterborough City Hospital on 7th March 2020 aged 86.
A dearest Father
who will be greatly missed.
The funeral service will take place at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Welland Road, on Wednesday 1st April 2020 at 11:30am followed by the Interment at Eastfield Cemetery.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in lieu, if desired,
may be made at the service for
Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice.
All enquiries may be made to
Central England Co-operative Funeralcare,1150 Lincoln Road, Werrington PE4 6LQ.
Tel:-01733 225770.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Mar. 19, 2020
