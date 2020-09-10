Home

COX Michael 'Mick' John Passed away peacefully
at Peterborough City Hospital
on Monday 24th August 2020,
aged 62 years.
Loving father of Sean and Leanne. Beloved partner of Sandra.
Special brother of Stephen, Paul and Mark. Devoted grandfather of Jordana, Sebastian, Leighton and Little Michael.
The Funeral Service will take place at Peterborough Crematorium
on Friday 18th at 12:30pm.
Flowers may be sent to the
Chapel of Rest at Cental England
Co-Operative Funeralcare,
Fitzwilliam Street,
Peterborough, PE1 2RX.
Donations in lieu if desired to be
made for Macmillan Nurses.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Sept. 10, 2020
