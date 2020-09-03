|
|
|
Dale Michael John (Mick) Passed away peacefully at Rose Lodge Care Home
on Monday 24th August 2020.
Very much loved by his wife Rosalie, daughter Joanne, son Mark, Lynne,
Kev, grandchildren Jessica, Jamie, Shannon, Ciara and Sean and
great grandchildren Liam and Tyler.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a private family funeral service will take place on Thursday 10th September 2020 at Peterborough Crematorium.
Family flowers only, donations if desired to Dementia UK/
Alzheimers Society.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Sept. 3, 2020