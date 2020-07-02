|
FROST Michael Alan Hampson Passed away peacefully on
27th June 2020 at Peterborough City Hospital, aged 74 years.
Beloved husband to Wendy, loving dad to Michelle, and Matthew, father in law to Chris and a treasured grandad to George, Bethany, and Sophie.
Michael will be sadly missed by all
his family and friends.
Private funeral service.
Donations in memory of Michael for East Anglian Air Ambulance
may be forwarded to
John Lucas Funeral Directors,
31 Dogsthorpe Road, Peterborough, PE1 3AD
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on July 2, 2020