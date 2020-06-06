|
|
|
GROUCOTT Michael Dennis Passed away peacefully on
26th May 2020 at Ashlynn Grange Care Home aged 85 years.
Loving husband to Sandra,
treasured Dad to Richard and Nick, father in law to Nicole and Jayne and an adored grandad to Jess and Grace. Michael will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
Private funeral service.
Donations in memory of Michael for The Stroke Association may be sent to John Lucas Funeral Directors Ltd,
31 Dogsthorpe Road, Peterborough, PE1 3AD.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on June 6, 2020