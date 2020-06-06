Home

POWERED BY

Services
John Lucas Funeral Directors Ltd
31 Dogsthorpe Road
Peterborough, Cambridgeshire PE1 3AD
01733 561128
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Groucott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Groucott

Notice Condolences

Michael Groucott Notice
GROUCOTT Michael Dennis Passed away peacefully on
26th May 2020 at Ashlynn Grange Care Home aged 85 years.
Loving husband to Sandra,
treasured Dad to Richard and Nick, father in law to Nicole and Jayne and an adored grandad to Jess and Grace. Michael will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
Private funeral service.
Donations in memory of Michael for The Stroke Association may be sent to John Lucas Funeral Directors Ltd,
31 Dogsthorpe Road, Peterborough, PE1 3AD.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on June 6, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -