|
|
|
HILL Michael
'Mick' Passed away peacefully,
with his family surrounding him,
on 21st January 2020
aged 75 years.
Loving partner of Brenda.
Much loved dad of Jon, Donna, Steve and dear grandad and great grandad.
Funeral service to take place on Wednesday 12th February, 1.30 pm
at Peterborough Crematorium.
Flowers welcome or donations for Peterborough City Hospital Ward B12 may be given at the service or sent to
Smiths Funeral Directors,
Church View House,
75 High Street, Fletton,
Peterborough, PE2 8DT.
Telephone 01733 347474
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Feb. 6, 2020