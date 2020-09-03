|
|
|
WELLS Michael Frederick Passed away peacefully at Peterborough City Hospital on Wednesday 19th August 2020,
aged 72 years.
Cherished Dad of Winnie, Peter,
Sheryl, Gary, Gemma, Paul and Kevin.
Loving Grandad of Aaron, Tyler, Ben, Bradley, Sophie and Eva.
Loving Great Grandad of Mia and Nathan. Beloved Brother of Joy
and the late Richard.
The funeral service will be held at Peterborough Crematorium on Monday 7th September 2020 at 10:30am. Family flowers only please by request. Donations in lieu, if desired
may be made at the service for Peterborough City Hospital B11 Ward
in memory of Michael.
All further enquiries to
M J Claypole Funeral Directors,
37 Main Street, Yaxley, Peterborough, PE7 3LZ, Tel - 01733 240 252.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Sept. 3, 2020