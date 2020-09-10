|
|
|
KUCAJ Michel Henri Pierre Passed away suddenly at his home on 24th August 2020, aged 62 years.
A loving son, brother and uncle.
He will be sadly missed by all who
knew and loved him.
The service will take place at 1.00pm on Wednesday 23rd September 2020 at
St Peter & All Souls RC Church followed by interment in Eastfield Cemetery.
Due to the current circumstances
with Covid-19, please contact the
family if you wish to attend.
All flowers are welcome and may be sent to Co-operative Funeral Service, Fitzwilliam Street, Peterborough,
PE1 2RX. Tel: 01733 763366. Alternatively, donations in lieu, if
desired, may be made directly to
The British Heart Foundation.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Sept. 10, 2020