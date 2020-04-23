Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Michele Cipriano
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michele Cipriano

Notice Condolences

Michele Cipriano Notice
Cipriano Michele 'Mick' Passed away suddenly on
3rd April 2020 at Peterborough City Hospital, aged 65 years.
Beloved husband to Annemarie, cherished father to Nadia and Marco.
Loving nonno to Enzo and Thomas.
A dear brother to Pep and Anna.
He will be sadly missed by all
his family and numerous friends.
Mick will be forever in our hearts.
Due to the current circumstances
a funeral service will be held
for close family only at
Peterborough Crematorium.
Donations can be made to the
British Heart Foundation and
Alzheimer's Society
in memory of Mick.
All enquires to
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
Peterborough Road, Stanground,
Peterborough, PE2 8RB,
Tel: 01733 426860.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Apr. 23, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -