|
|
|
Cipriano Michele 'Mick' Passed away suddenly on
3rd April 2020 at Peterborough City Hospital, aged 65 years.
Beloved husband to Annemarie, cherished father to Nadia and Marco.
Loving nonno to Enzo and Thomas.
A dear brother to Pep and Anna.
He will be sadly missed by all
his family and numerous friends.
Mick will be forever in our hearts.
Due to the current circumstances
a funeral service will be held
for close family only at
Peterborough Crematorium.
Donations can be made to the
British Heart Foundation and
Alzheimer's Society
in memory of Mick.
All enquires to
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
Peterborough Road, Stanground,
Peterborough, PE2 8RB,
Tel: 01733 426860.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Apr. 23, 2020