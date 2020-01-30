|
PRATT Milton Edward Passed away peacefully
on 23rd January 2020.
A much loved husband of Win
and father to Sally & Katie.
He will be greatly missed
by all his family and friends.
A service to celebrate Milton's
life will be held at Sedgemoor
Crematorium on Tuesday
4th February at 2.00pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired for RNLI
may be sent to C V Gower
Funeral Directors, The Square,
Winscombe, BS25 1BS,
Tel; 01934 842945.
www.cvgower.co.uk
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Jan. 30, 2020