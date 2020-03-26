|
|
|
Lake Moira
(née Lambert) Passed away peacefully at
Peterborough City Hospital on
13th March 2020 aged 70 years.
Much loved wife of Colin and
mother of Ruth and Neil and
delighted to be grandma of Finley.
Sister of Janet and sister-in-law
of Carole and Martin.
Proud aunt and great aunt of their
children and grandchildren.
Moira will be sadly missed by all
family and her many friends.
Due to the current Coronavirus situation, the funeral will only consist at this time of a committal at
Ketton Park Woodland Burial Ground
which will only be attended by a
restricted number of close relatives.
It is planned to hold a Celebration of Life Service at a later date when circumstances permit and details will be announced at that time.
All enquiries to
Smiths Funeral Directors,
telephone 01733 347474.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Mar. 26, 2020