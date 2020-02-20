|
|
|
Malton Mollie (Eggboro) Passed away on 5th February 2020 aged 92 years after an illness borne with courage and dignity at home.
Beloved wife of the late Lawrence,
a loving mother to Neil, Peter and the late Linda. A dear mother-in-law to Gloria and aunty to Anne, John and family. Will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
The funeral service will take place at Peterborough Crematorium on
Friday 6th March 2020 at 11:30am.
Family flowers only, please, but donations if so desired may be made in lieu for RNLI.
All enquiries to Central england Cooperative Funeralcare,
Fitzwilliam Street, Peterborough,
PE1 2RX. Tel: 01733 763366.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Feb. 20, 2020