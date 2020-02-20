Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Peterborough
Fitzwilliam Street
Peterborough, Cambridgeshire PE1 2RX
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
11:30
Peterborough Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Mollie Malton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mollie Malton

Notice Condolences

Mollie Malton Notice
Malton Mollie (Eggboro) Passed away on 5th February 2020 aged 92 years after an illness borne with courage and dignity at home.
Beloved wife of the late Lawrence,
a loving mother to Neil, Peter and the late Linda. A dear mother-in-law to Gloria and aunty to Anne, John and family. Will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
The funeral service will take place at Peterborough Crematorium on
Friday 6th March 2020 at 11:30am.
Family flowers only, please, but donations if so desired may be made in lieu for RNLI.
All enquiries to Central england Cooperative Funeralcare,
Fitzwilliam Street, Peterborough,
PE1 2RX. Tel: 01733 763366.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Feb. 20, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -