|
|
|
Nightingale Monica Passed away peacefully at
Peterborough City Hospital on
7th March 2020, aged 79 years.
Beloved Partner of Michael,
together for 33 years.
Dearest Mum of Susan and dearest
Step Mum of Simon. Loving Brother of
Barry and a special Mother in Law to
Yolanda. Special Nan of Liam, Lauren,
Micheala, Tom and Daniel also a Great
Nanny to Evie, Blake, Olivia and James.
The Funeral service will take place
at Peterborough Crematorium
on Wednesday 25th March 2020
at 10:30am. All welcome back to
the Woodman, Thorpe Wood,
PE3 6SQ following the service
Family flowers only please by request,
donations in lieu, if desired, may be
made at the service for Peterborough
Myeloma Support Group.
All further enquiries may be made to
Central England Co-operative
Funeralcare, 1150 Lincoln Road,
Werrington, Peterborough, PE4 6LQ.
TEL: 01733 225770
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Mar. 19, 2020