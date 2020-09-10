Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Muriel Wakefield
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Muriel Wakefield

Notice Condolences

Muriel Wakefield Notice
WAKEFIELD MURIEL On 30th August, 2020, peacefully in
Norfolk & Norwich Hospital, aged 95 years.
Beloved wife of the late Charles
and much-loved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Sadly missed by all
her family and friends.

Funeral Service, with limited
numbers, will be held at
St Mary's Church, Colkirk,
on Tuesday, 15th September
at 11.00am. Floral tributes are welcome. Donations, if desired,
for the Royal British Legion
may be given online at:
www.murielwakefield.muchloved.com or sent c/o Fakenham & District Funeral Services Ltd.,
Weasenham,
PE32 2TF.
Tel: 01328 838838.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Sept. 10, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -