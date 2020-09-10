|
|
|
WAKEFIELD MURIEL On 30th August, 2020, peacefully in
Norfolk & Norwich Hospital, aged 95 years.
Beloved wife of the late Charles
and much-loved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Sadly missed by all
her family and friends.
Funeral Service, with limited
numbers, will be held at
St Mary's Church, Colkirk,
on Tuesday, 15th September
at 11.00am. Floral tributes are welcome. Donations, if desired,
for the Royal British Legion
may be given online at:
www.murielwakefield.muchloved.com or sent c/o Fakenham & District Funeral Services Ltd.,
Weasenham,
PE32 2TF.
Tel: 01328 838838.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Sept. 10, 2020