Moody Neville Passed away peacefully on
Sunday 9th February 2020
aged 91 years. Devoted Husband of Cynthia, loving Dad to Simon.
Brother of Ivan, father in law to Jane. Grandad Pop Pop to Matt and Abi.
The funeral service will take place at
St John's Church Werrington on Tuesday 3rd March 2020 at 13:15pm followed by committal at Peterborough Crematorium at 14:30pm.
Family flowers only please by request. Donations in lieu, if desired, may be made at the service for
The Alzheimer's Society.
All further enquiries to Central England Co-operative Funeralcare, 1150 Lincoln Road, Werrington, Peterborough,
PE4 6LQ. Tel:- 01733 225770.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Feb. 20, 2020