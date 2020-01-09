|
|
|
CORRIGAN Nigel Sadly passed away on 24th December 2019, aged 76 years. Loving husband of Alison. Devoted father of Tim and Ben and grandfather of Chaska, Malieka, Tippe, Cushla, Arthur and Evie.
He will be sadly missed
by all family and friends.
Funeral service to take place on Wednesday 22nd January 2020, 11.30am at Peterborough Crematorium. Flowers welcome or,
if preferred, donations may be made at the service. All enquiries to Smiths Funeral Directors, Church View House, 75 High Street, Fletton, Peterborough, PE2 8DT. Telephone 01733 347474.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Jan. 9, 2020