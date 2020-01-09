Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smiths Funeral Directors
Churchview House, 75 High Street
Fletton, Cambridgeshire PE2 8DT
01733 347474
Resources
More Obituaries for Nigel Corrigan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nigel Corrigan

Notice Condolences

Nigel Corrigan Notice
CORRIGAN Nigel Sadly passed away on 24th December 2019, aged 76 years. Loving husband of Alison. Devoted father of Tim and Ben and grandfather of Chaska, Malieka, Tippe, Cushla, Arthur and Evie.
He will be sadly missed
by all family and friends.
Funeral service to take place on Wednesday 22nd January 2020, 11.30am at Peterborough Crematorium. Flowers welcome or,
if preferred, donations may be made at the service. All enquiries to Smiths Funeral Directors, Church View House, 75 High Street, Fletton, Peterborough, PE2 8DT. Telephone 01733 347474.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -