|
|
|
WELLS Noel
(known as Geoff) Passed away at Peterborough City Hospital on 12th August 2020
aged 83 years.
Loving Husband of Janet.
Loving Father to Ian, Susan and Alan.
Father in law to Deb,
Andrew and Claire.
Special Grandad of Bethy,
Charlie, Archie, Ivy, Casey, Scarlett, Madison and Olivia.
Family flowers only please by request, donations in lieu, if desired, may be made at the service for
Cancer Research UK.
All further enquiries to Central England Co-operative Funeral Care,
1150 Lincoln Road, Werrington,
Peterborough, PE4 6LQ.
TEL: 01733 225770.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Aug. 27, 2020