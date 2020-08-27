Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Noel Wells
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Noel Wells

Notice Condolences

Noel Wells Notice
WELLS Noel
(known as Geoff) Passed away at Peterborough City Hospital on 12th August 2020
aged 83 years.
Loving Husband of Janet.
Loving Father to Ian, Susan and Alan.
Father in law to Deb,
Andrew and Claire.
Special Grandad of Bethy,
Charlie, Archie, Ivy, Casey, Scarlett, Madison and Olivia.
Family flowers only please by request, donations in lieu, if desired, may be made at the service for
Cancer Research UK.
All further enquiries to Central England Co-operative Funeral Care,
1150 Lincoln Road, Werrington,
Peterborough, PE4 6LQ.
TEL: 01733 225770.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Aug. 27, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -