Matthews Norman James Passed away peacefully at Peterborough City Hospital after a short illness on Sunday 8th March, aged 93.
Husband of the late Mavis,
Father of Christine, Michael (deceased) and Derek, Father in law of Jeff, Catherine & Alison, Grandfather of Martin, Andrew, Sarah, Simon, Alexander and Laura (deceased),
Great Grandfather of Reuben, Sebastian, Summer and Poppy.
The funeral service will take place at Peterborough Crematorium on Wednesday 25th March at 3:30 p.m.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Mar. 19, 2020
