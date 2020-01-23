Home

Norman Townsin

Norman Townsin Notice
Townsin Norman Alan Passed away on
6th January 2020, aged 79 years.
Much loved husband of Jean
and father to Sarah and Paul.
He will be sadly and greatly missed
by all his family and friends.
The funeral service will take place on Wednesday 5th February 2020 at
11.00 a.m. at Peterborough Crematorium, Marholm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, for
Dementia Support South Lincs
may be made c/o
Andrew Woodhouse Independent Funeral Services, Sandon Barn, Casterton Road Stamford PE9 4BP
Tel: 01780 751719
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Jan. 23, 2020
