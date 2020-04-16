Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Norman Watson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norman Watson

Notice Condolences

Norman Watson Notice
Watson Norman Colin (Formerly of Watsons Auto Repairs in Stanground), passed away peacefully
at Peterborough City Hospital
on 6th April, aged 76 years.
Devoted husband to Denise and
loving Father to Joy, Colin and Michael.
Treasured Grandad to Kristi,
Bianca, Hannah & Jordan and
great grandad to Declan & Riley.
Norman will be missed by all
his family and friends.
Due to current circumstances a private funeral service will take place at Peterborough Crematorium
on 22nd April at 13:30pm.
A Memorial Service to
celebrate Norman's life will take
place later in the year.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Apr. 16, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -