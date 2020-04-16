|
Watson Norman Colin (Formerly of Watsons Auto Repairs in Stanground), passed away peacefully
at Peterborough City Hospital
on 6th April, aged 76 years.
Devoted husband to Denise and
loving Father to Joy, Colin and Michael.
Treasured Grandad to Kristi,
Bianca, Hannah & Jordan and
great grandad to Declan & Riley.
Norman will be missed by all
his family and friends.
Due to current circumstances a private funeral service will take place at Peterborough Crematorium
on 22nd April at 13:30pm.
A Memorial Service to
celebrate Norman's life will take
place later in the year.
