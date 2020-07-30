|
drury Olive Mildred March 1937 - July 2020
In loving memory of
Olive Mildred Drury, who sadly passed away on Wednesday 22nd of July 2020.
Olive died peacefully at Thorpe Hall Hospice, with both her sons by her side aged 83 years, following several years of declining health borne with grace, great strength and determination.
Olive was a much loved
Mother to Martin and Graham
and Grandmother to Joe.
A private funeral will be held at Peterborough Crematorium on the
6th August 2020 at 12:30pm.
Family flowers only please, donations to Sueryder.org/donate
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on July 30, 2020