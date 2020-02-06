|
|
|
HANDLEY Olive Violet Passed away peacefully at Peterborough City Hospital on
23rd January 2020 aged 88 years. Beloved wife of the late Brian
and a loving mum to Peter and Stella.
Olive will be sadly missed by all her family and many friends.
Funeral service to be held at
St. Botolph's Church, Longthorpe on Friday 14th February at 1.30pm, followed by interment in the churchyard.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired,
for British Heart Foundation or
Wood Green, The Animal Charity may be given at the service or sent to
John Lucas Funeral Directors,
31 Dogsthorpe Road, Peterborough, PE1 3AD.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Feb. 6, 2020