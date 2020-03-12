|
|
|
WINSLADE Pamela Mary Passed away peacefully on
18th February 2020, aged 84 years.
Former Deputy Mayor of
Peterborough, Pamela will be
sadly missed by all her family
and many friends.
The funeral service will take place on
Wednesday 18th March at 15:00pm
at Peterborough Crematorium.
Family flowers only but donations
to The Gurkha Welfare Trust and
The Royal Airforce Benevolent Fund,
may be given at the service.
Enquiries can be made to Central England Co-operative Funeralcare, Unit 4 Ortongate Shopping Centre,
PE2 5TD. 01733 370059
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Mar. 12, 2020