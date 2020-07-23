|
DICELLO Paolino 'Polly' Passed away peacefully on
8th July 2020 at home
aged 64 years.
Much loved dad to Cristina and
Angela. Caring son to Maria,
brother to Michael and Giovanna.
Devoted grandad, uncle, and a
friend to so many.
A family funeral service will take
place on Tuesday 28th July at
St Luke's RC Church followed by a private committal at the mausoleum, Fletton Cemetery.
Flowers welcome, all enquiries
to Smiths Funeral Directors,
Church View House, 75 High Street,
Fletton, Peterborough, PE2 8DT Telephone - 01733 347474
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on July 23, 2020