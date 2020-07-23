Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smiths Funeral Directors
Churchview House, 75 High Street
Fletton, Cambridgeshire PE2 8DT
01733 347474
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 27, 2020
St Luke's RC Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Paolino Dicello
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paolino Dicello

Notice Condolences

Paolino Dicello Notice
DICELLO Paolino 'Polly' Passed away peacefully on
8th July 2020 at home
aged 64 years.
Much loved dad to Cristina and
Angela. Caring son to Maria,
brother to Michael and Giovanna.
Devoted grandad, uncle, and a
friend to so many.
A family funeral service will take
place on Tuesday 28th July at
St Luke's RC Church followed by a private committal at the mausoleum, Fletton Cemetery.
Flowers welcome, all enquiries
to Smiths Funeral Directors,
Church View House, 75 High Street,
Fletton, Peterborough, PE2 8DT Telephone - 01733 347474
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on July 23, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -