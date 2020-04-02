Home

John Lucas Funeral Directors Ltd
31 Dogsthorpe Road
Peterborough, Cambridgeshire PE1 3AD
01733 561128
Pat Hourican Notice
HOURICAN Pat Passed away peacefully at Peterborough City Hospital
on 16th March 2020, aged 71 years. Husband to Patty and adored
Father to Trevor, Robin and Paul.
Treasured Grandad to Cavan and Darcie. Pat will be missed by
all of his family and friends.
A private funeral is to be held
with a memorial service to celebrate and honour Pat's life to take
place in the future.
Enquiries to John Lucas Funeral Directors Ltd, 31 Dogsthorpe Road,
Peterborough, PE1 3AD.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Apr. 2, 2020
