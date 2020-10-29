Home

Wilson Pat Passed away peacefully at Peterborough City Hospital on 10th October, aged 78.
Loving wife of the late Geoff,
father to Simon and Lorinda,
mother-in-law to Debbie and Mark,
Nanny Pat to Alex, Georgina, Kira and Zoe and great Nan to Xanthe and
Atticus. Private funeral in accordance with Pat's wishes. Donations, if desired, to The British Heart Foundation
to be sent to Andrew Woodhouse
Independent Funeral Services, Sandon Barn, Casterton Road, Stamford, Lincs, PE9 4BP. Tel: 01780 751719.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Oct. 29, 2020
